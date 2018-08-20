Virginia governor urged to freeze permits for two major gas pipelines

An advisory council to Virginia Gov. Northam recommends he rescind Clean Water Act certifications and not issue any more permits for the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley natural gas pipelines in order to protect minority communities along their routes.

The Advisory Council on Environmental Justice cites concerns about "racism in the siting decision" for an Atlantic Coast compressor station and other practices that endangered the largely African American community in Union Hill, Va., and expresses concern over the lack of representation of Native Americans in the federal permitting processes for both pipelines.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), one of the developers of Atlantic Coast, says the FERC and other agencies have analyzed environmental issues and reviewed the pipeline to make sure low-income and minority communities do not bear the brunt of project impacts; Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) also are partners in the project.

Mountain Valley is owned by EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and RGC Resources.