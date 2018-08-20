BHP says annual underlying profit rose 33%, bumps up final dividend

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) reports full-year underlying profits jumped by a third from the prior-year period to $8.93B from $6.73B, helped by strong oil and base metals prices, but still fell short of the $9.2B analyst consensus.

Including one-time gains and losses, profit for the year ended June 30 fell 37% Y/Y to $3.71B from $5.89B, weighed by $5.2B in impairment charges, mainly tied to BHP's U.S. onshore oil and gas assets, which it has agreed to sell to BP, as well as a $650M charge related to the 2015 Samarco dam failure in Brazil that killed 19 people.

BHP says total revenue rose 20% Y/Y to $45.8B, although revenue from iron ore mining gained just 1.3% while copper revenues surged nearly 60%, boosted by higher production from its Escondida mine in Chile, and petroleum revenues rose 14%.

Full-year copper production climbed 32%, while production of iron ore rose 3% and steelmaking coal was up 7%, but oil output fell 8% Y/Y.

BHP says it cut net debt to $10.9B during the period, in the lower end of its $10B-$15B target, and announces a record dividend of $0.63/share, up from $0.43/share a year earlier.

BHP also lowers its projection for productivity gains, saying it now expects savings of $1B in FY 2019 from a prior forecast of $2B billion in the two years through June 2019, citing asset sales and difficult operating conditions at some Australian coal mines.