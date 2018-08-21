NAFTA talks resume in Washington

NAFTA talks between the U.S. and Mexico will resume today in Washington, with many expecting the two sides to finalize an agreement in principle on a range of bilateral issues.

That would pave the way for Canada, which has been sidelined for weeks from the negotiations, to return to the bargaining table.

Timing is also a big issue ahead of U.S. midterm elections in November.

