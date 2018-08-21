Germany to claim world's largest trade surplus

More trade tensions? Germany's current account surplus will remain the world's largest for the third year running in 2018 at $299B, followed by Japan with $200B, according to the Ifo institute.
"On the other end of the spectrum, the U.S. is set to remain the country with the largest current account deficit with roughly $420B."
The situation is set spark criticism of Germany's export strength and Chancellor Angela Merkel's fiscal policies.
Now read: Bespoke Asset Class Performance Matrix »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox