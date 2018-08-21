Self-regulatory organization for cryptos

Several crypto exchanges have signed on to what appears to be the industry’s first self-regulatory organization - called the Virtual Commodity Association - in a step toward transparency in the opaque and volatile market.

Representatives from Bittrex, bitFlyer USA, Bitstamp and Gemini will meet in September to begin setting goals for the group founded by the Winklevoss twins, including rules for the marketplaces and guidelines for members.

