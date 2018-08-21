Appian announces pricing of public offering of class A common stock

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) has priced public offering of 2M Class A common stock, of which 1,675,000 shares of Class A common stock are being offered by the company and 325,000 shares of Class A common stock are being offered by existing stockholders at a price to the public of $35.15 per share.

The company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares of Class A common stock by the selling stockholders.

The offering is expected to close on or about August 23.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 300K Class A common stock.

APPN -0.94% premarket.

