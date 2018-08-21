Achillion appoints Dr. Steven Zelenkofske as Chief Medical Officer

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) appoints Steven Zelenkofske, D.O. to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.

In addition, Achillion also expanded its clinical development group with the recent appointments of Laura Barrow, Pharm.D. as VP, Clinical Operations and Head of Project Management, and Marc Uknis, M.D. as VP of Clinical Development, Head of Nephrology Therapeutics.

Dr. Zelenkofske most recently served as Chief Medical Officer of UniQure.

Most recently, Dr. Barrow worked at Synergy Pharmaceuticals where she progressed a lead program from early phase 2 to a marketed compound.

Dr. Uknis joined the industry full time more than ten years ago and has held positions of increasing responsibility with ViroPharma, ViroPharma/Shire and CSL Behring.