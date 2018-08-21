Tenzing Acquisition announces pricing of upsized $55M IPO

Tenzing Acquisition (TZACU) has priced its upsized initial public offering of 5.5M units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit, consisting of one ordinary share and one warrant to acquire one ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per share.

The units are expected to be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "TZACU" beginning August 21.

Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be traded on NASDAQ under the symbols "TZAC" and "TZACW," respectively.

The company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 825K additional units.