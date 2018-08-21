Emerald Expositions acquires leading technology brands from EH Media for ~$28M

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) announced the acquisition of a leading technology event and a group of complementary technology intelligence brands from EH Media for ~$28M in cash.

David Loechner, Emerald’s President and CEO, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome the EH Media team and their highly valuable brands and assets to Emerald. Ken Moyes has built an impressive group of interconnected, technology-oriented brands that are focused on the integration of audio, video, communications, IT, security and energy management products into buildings of all types. This secular trend has been underway for several years and is only accelerating, which bodes well for the future. In fact, we see a tremendous opportunity to deliver continued strong organic growth in these businesses while also achieving synergies as we integrate these brands and assets into Emerald. We believe that this acquisition, once fully integrated, will not only strengthen our existing trade shows but also expand both their relevance and growth profile in several of our key end markets.”