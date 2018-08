More on Regis' Q4 profit beat

Regis (NYSE:RGS) reports same-store sales rose 0.7% in Q4.

Same-store sales service up 0.6% and retail +1% for the quarter.

Company-owned salon revenue declined 12.1% to $263.4M, driven primarily by the closure of unprofitable salons and the sale of Company-owned salons to franchisees.

Franchise revenue increased 47.6% to $31.5M.

Service revenue fell 10.4% to $218.35M.

Product revenue decreased 4.7% to $61.02M.

Royalties and fees up 17.3% to $15.51M.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 6.1% to $31.2M.

Store count -840 Y/Y to 8,168.

The Company's Board of Directors authorized an additional $200M for share repurchases.

Previously: Regis beats by $0.19, misses on revenue (Aug. 21)