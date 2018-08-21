Margins tighten at J. Jill

J. Jill (NYSE:JILL) reports comparable sales increased 2.2% in Q2.

The retailer's mix of direct to consumer sales rose to 43.1% of total sales from 40.9% a year ago.

Gross margin fell 270 bps to 64.9% of sales. SG&A expenses rose 110 bps to 54.2% of sales.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 17% to $29.3M. As a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA was down 310 bps to 16.3%.

Looking ahead, J. Jill expects Q3 comparable sales to be down 2% to 4% and EPS of $0.09 to $0.11.

J. Jill is unchanged in premarket trading.

