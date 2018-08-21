Tilray inks agreement for retail sale of cannabis line; shares up 7% premarket

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is up 7% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that its Canadian subsidiary has inked an agreement with the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation, doing business as (dba) the Cannabis Retail Store, to supply Ontario with a portfolio of cannabis products when the adult-use market launches on October 17.

The company plans to supply the products through affiliate High Park Holdings Ltd., dba High Park Company, which was formed to produce and distribute a broad range of cannabis brands and products.

Financial terms are not disclosed.