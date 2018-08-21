Symantec +2.3% on Susquehanna upgrade with bear and bull cases

Susquehanna upgrades Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) from Neutral to Positive and raises the target from $21 to $23, a 19% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Anne Meisner gives a bear case price target of $18 including the possibility that the Audit Committee investigation drags on and the enterprise segment continues to deteriorate.

Base case of $22 assumes the Audit investigation is resolved in a somewhat timely manner and Symantec executes on FY19-20 guidance.

Bull case of $29 assumes FY20 margin expansion resulting from Starboard gaining board seats and creating positive change.

Symantec shares are up 2.3% premarket to $19.80.

Previously: Symantec confirms receiving Starboard director nominations (Aug. 16)