Favorable court ruling for Federal Signal

A Pittsburgh court of appeals has issued an opinion affirming the trial court's dismissal of a case filed by seven Pittsburgh firefighter plaintiffs who claimed that the Federal Signal's (NYSE:FSS) sirens on their fire trucks caused them hearing loss.

The trial court had ruled that the plaintiff firefighters had failed to produce evidence of an alternative siren design that provides as much protection to pedestrians, motorists, and occupants of fire trucks as Federal Signal's 360 degree (siren) design.

"These results are an affirmation of the vital importance of our siren products, not just for the safety of the firefighters themselves, but also for the safety of motorists and pedestrians encountered by firefighters during an emergency response," said Daniel DuPré, General Counsel for the company.