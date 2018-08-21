Toll Brothers jumps as Q3 beats, introduces Q4 guidance

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) gains 7.2% in premarket trading after reporting Q3 EPS of $1.26 beating consensus estimate of $1.03 and comparing with 87 cents a year ago.

Q3 revenue of $1.91B exceeds average analyst estimate of $1.82B and up from $1.50B in Q3 2017.

Guidance: Sees Q4 deliveries 2,550-2,850 units with an average price between $840,000-$870,000; sees Q4 adjusted gross margin about 24.8% and tax rate of about 28.5%.

Toll adjusts FY2018 deliveries forecast to 8,100-8,400 from 8,000-8,500 it expected as of May 20. And lifts the low end of its average price range guidance to $835,000 from prior view of $830,000, top end of the range stays at $860,000.

Sees FY adjusted gross margin about 24.0% of revenue, consistent with the midpoint of its prior guidance range of 23.75%-24.25%.

Backlog value at Q3 end rose to $6.48B, up 22%; 7,100 units, up 13%.

Q3 adjusted gross margin 24.3%.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Toll Brothers beats on revenue (Aug. 21)