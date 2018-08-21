Kohl's lifts guidance after solid quarter

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) reports comparable sales rose 3.1% in Q2 to top the consensus expectation for a 2.6% increase.

The company's gross margin rate came in at 39.5% of sales vs. 39.1% a year ago 39.3% consensus.

Operating margin during the quarter was up 60 bps to Y/Y to 9.9% of sales.

CEO update: "We saw strength across the business -- both our store and digital channels, all regions of the country, and our proprietary and national brands. Our Men's and Women's apparel businesses led the company, followed closely by Footwear. We also reported higher gross margin as a result of our ongoing focus on inventory management. I would like to thank our team for their outstanding efforts in delivering strong and sustainable performance, which are reflected in our results."

Looking ahead, Kohl's sees full-year EPS of $5.15 to $5.55 vs. $5.05 to $5.50 prior.