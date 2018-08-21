Alnylam competes enrollment in late-stage study of givosiran in AHP

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) has completed enrollment of 94 subjects in its Phase 3 ENVISION study evaluating givosiran in patients with acute hepatic porphyrias (AHP), an inherited family of liver disorders caused by an enzyme deficiency characterized by abdominal pain and neurological symptoms.

The primary endpoint is the annualized rate of porphyria attacks requiring hospitalization, urgent care visit or hemin administration at home over a six-month treatment period.

The planned interim analysis will assess the reduction of a urinary biomarker called ALA (alpha lipoic acid) in about 30 participants after three months of treatment.

Topline data should be available by the end of next month.

Givosiran (formerly ALN-AS1) is an RNAi therapeutic that targets an enzyme called aminolevulinic acid synthase 1 (ALAS1).

Previously: Alnylam launches late-stage study assessing givosiran in AHPs (Nov. 7, 2017)