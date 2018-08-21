Futures inch up with bull record on tap

U.S. stock index futures are up 0.2% as the S&P 500 looks set to tie the record for the longest U.S. bull market in U.S. history.

Gold futures also climbed above $1,200 an ounce overnight on the back of a weaker dollar, after President Trump said he was "not thrilled" with Fed Chair Jerome Powell for raising interest rates.

Oil is 0.1% higher at $65.51/bbl and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 bps to 2.84%.

