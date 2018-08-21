Global Net Lease gets £230M financing, raises $94.99M from stock offering

Global Net Lease closes a new five-year, £230M ($293M) multi-property financing which encumbers 43 assets in the U.K., and raised $94.99M in gross proceeds from its recent 4.6M-share common stock offering.

Financing net proceeds were used to repay about £209M of fixed-rate mortgage indebtedness encumbering 38 of the 43 properties.

The maturity date of the UK multi-property financing is Aug. 13, 2023, and bears interest at a rate of 1.975% + 3-month GBP LIBOR, with the interest rate for 80% of the loan amount fixed by a swap agreement to 3.299%.

Net proceeds from stock offering of $91.2M will fund acquisitions, including part of the $135.9M purchase price for pending acquisitions of two net lease distribution properties to be leased to FedEx Freight and to a leading global supply chain and logistics services company.

