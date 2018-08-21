J.M. Smucker slips after light revenue

J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) slips in early trading after reporting FQ1 revenue slightly below expectations.

The company saw strength in in U.S. retail coffee business, with sales up 2% to $490M and profit up 20% to $148M to offset softness in the U.S. retail consumer foods business. Sales in the U.S. retail pet foods business rose 29% to $671M and profit edged up 3% to $100M.

Total adjusted operating income was up 5% during the quarter to $317M.

J.M. Smucker sees FY19 revenue of $8.0B vs. $8.3B prior and $8.08B consensus.

SJM -1.62% premarket to $113.99.

