Coty down 8.79% post Q4 results

Coty (NYSE:COTY) reports revenue rose 1% on a constant currency basis in Q4.
Organic net revenues increased 0.3% on a constant currency basis, driven by strong performance in Luxury and steady momentum in Professional Beauty.
Revenue by segment: Luxury: $742.4M (+14.6%); Consumer Beauty: $1.06B (-5.5%); Professional: $492.6M (+5.4%).
Geographic revenue break-up: North America: $760.8M (-2%); Europe: $959.1M (+7%); ALMEA: $579.5M (+2%).
Adjusted gross margin rate down 20 bps to 61.9%,primarily driven by the supply chain disruptions.
Adjusted operating margin rate expanded 600 bps to 10%.
The company expects FY2019 EPS to be in th erange of $0.74 to $0.78.
COTY -8.79% premarket.
