Can-Fite enrolls first patient in its Comfort Phase III trial of Piclidenoson in Psoriasis

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) announces that the first patient has been enrolled and dosed in its Phase III Comfort trial to evaluate its lead drug candidate, Piclidenoson (CF101), a small orally bioavailable drug for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The Comfort Phase III Psoriasis study, is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of daily Piclidenoson, compared to Apremilast (Otezla) and placebo, in 407 patients. The first patient has been enrolled and dosed in Israel with enrollment in Europe and Canada expected to follow shortly.

Study initiation will prompt a milestone payment of €300,000 from the recently signed deal with Gebro Holding.