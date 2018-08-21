Tonix Pharma up 25% premarket on potential subgroup of PTSD sufferers who may benefit from Tonmya

Nano cap Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) is up 25% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of a ray of hope for Tonyma (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In a excellent example of data parsing, the company says its retrospective analysis revealed that PTSD patients who experienced trauma no more than nine years prior to screening responded to treatment with Tonmya (p=0.039). Those who experienced trauma more than nine years prior failed to experience a statistically valid treatment benefit.

The company says future studies will focus on PTSD patients in the "less than or equal to nine years" population.

Previously: Tonix Pharma PTSD study fails; shares halted (July 27)