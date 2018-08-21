Bombardier wins TRAXX MS3 locomotives contract

Bombardier Transportation (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) and CD Cargo, the freight subsidiary of Czech Railways, have signed a purchase agreement for up to 50 of the newest generation of BOMBARDIER TRAXX Multi-System1 locomotives.

The first call-off is for 10 TRAXX MS3 locomotives, which is the only multi-system locomotive on the market with the Last Mile function that enables it to easily bridge non-electrified track sections found in ports or freight terminals.

Bombardier is the second largest rolling stock manufacturing company in Czech Republic.