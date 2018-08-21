Nvidia continues gains after Turing GPU announcement

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares gain 0.7% premarket to $249.48 after closing yesterday up 1.2% following the Turing GPU announcement.

The GeForce RTX series contains the first gaming GPUS based on the Turing architecture and the RTX platform, which combine next-gen shaders and real-time ray tracing with advanced AI capabilities. Ray tracing is a rendering technique that improves lighting effects in games by tracing the path of light as pixels in an image plane and simulating how it interacts with virtual objects.

Nvidia says Turing offers 6x the performance of its predecessor, Pascal.

The new features and tech deliver 4K HDR gaming at 60 fps on even advanced game titles.

Meet the family: GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (Ray Tracing: 10 GigaRays/sec; Performance: 78T RTX-OPS; Memory: 11GB; Starting Price: $999), 2080 (Ray Tracing: 8 GigaRays/sec; Performance: 60T RTX-OPS; Memory: 8GB; Starting Price: $699), and 2070 (Ray Tracing: 6 GigaRays/sec; Performance: 45T RTX-OPS; Memory: 8GB; Starting Price: $499).

Preorders started yesterday with availability coming worldwide on September 20.

Previously: Oppenheimer upgrades Nvidia on Turing potential (Aug. 17)