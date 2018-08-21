WSJ: EPA head signs plan to overturn Obama-era coal pollution regulations

Acting Environmental Protection Agency head Andrew Wheleler has signed a proposal to scrap Obama-era environmental restrictions on power plant emissions, a long-expected step to help coal-burning plants compete with natural gas and other cleaner alternatives, WSJ reports.

The new plan recommends various upgrades designed to let coal-fired plants produce energy with less fuel and seeks to eliminate triggers that mandate costly technological overhauls at coal plants, according to the report.

The EPA is expected today to discuss the details of its proposal, which it is calling the Affordable Clean Energy rule, to replace the Obama-era Clean Power Plan, which was designed to curtail greenhouse gas emissions from power plants; the overhaul of the Obama rules is sure to launch years of legal clashes.

Earlier: U.S. set to roll back restrictions on coal-burning power plants (Aug. 20)

