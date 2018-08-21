MetLife tests blockchain health insurance product that eliminates claims

MetLife (NYSE:MET) Asia's Singapore-based innovation center is testing the first automated insurance solution using blockchain technology to offer pregnant women financial protection in case of gestational diabetes, without ever needing to make a claim.

Known as Vitana, the experimental product connects to customers' electronic medical records via mobile device to issue a policy within minutes. It triggers automatic payout upon diagnosis, without the need to make a claim.

The product also offers improved data security because it performs parametric underwriting on the customer's mobile device, meaning the company doesn't require access to the underlying medical data to confirm insurability.

Vitana was built with partners SwissRe (OTCPK:SSREF), Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), and Vault Dragon, an electronic medical records provider. It was developed within the Monetary Authority of Singapore's regulatory sandbox.

Source: Press Release

