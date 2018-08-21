Aircastle appoints Jim Connelly as Chief Accounting Officer

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has promoted Jim Connelly as Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Connelly has been Aircastle's Controller since January 2013.

Aaron Dahlke, Aircastle's CFO, commented, "We are pleased to promote and appoint Jim as our Chief Accounting Officer to complement our deep and talented leadership team. With more than 24 years of relevant experience in accounting and finance, Jim brings considerable skills and expertise to lead our accounting team and to support Aircastle's continued growth as the leading investor in the secondary market for commercial aircraft."