Cree announces offering of $500M of convertible senior notes

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) -3.08% intends to offer $500M aggregate principal amount of its unsecured convertible senior notes due 2023 with interest payable semi-annually in arrears.

The company expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a 13-day period from, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $75M aggregate principal amount of the notes.

The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of the company's common stock, or a combination thereof at the company's election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate, repurchase or redemption rights and other terms of the Notes are to be determined upon pricing of the offering by negotiations between the company and the initial purchasers of the notes.

Net proceeds will be used to repay its borrowings under its revolving credit facility and the remaining net proceeds to fund Wolfspeed’s capacity expansion, working capital needs and for general corporate purposes.

Press Release