The Green Organic Dutchman to acquire leading European CBD Company HemPoland

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of privately-held HemPoland for $7.75M cash and 1,968,323 restricted TGOD shares currently worth $7.75M, which will be escrowed for a term of three years from closing.

There is also contingent consideration of up to 3,047,722 shares of TGOD currently worth $12M based on delivery of $32M EBITDA in FY2021. TGOD will invest a further $10.3M in HemPoland to fund product development, R&D, drug development and continue global expansion initiatives.

“HemPoland is a key component to a number of strategic acquisitions and planned partnerships focused on expanding our global distribution network. This acquisition will significantly add to the Company’s top and bottom line,” said Brian Athaide, CEO of TGOD. “Gaining market share with CBD products now, in the EU, with over 700 locations allows TGOD to establish immediate brand awareness across all verticals including infused beverages. This is an accretive acquisition and gateway to Europe’s 750 million people accelerating our plan of becoming the world's largest organic cannabis brand,” continued Athaide.