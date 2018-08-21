Iran unveils homegrown fighter jet

Iran has revealed what it claims is a new domestically-produced fighter jet at a ceremony in Tehran, with screened images of President Hassan Rouhani sitting in the "Kowsar" aircraft.

It's described as a fourth-generation fighter jet, which classifies it among military fighters in service from approximately 1980 to the present day.

By contrast, Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) F-35 Lightning II and F-22 Raptor, as well as China's Chengdu J-20, are considered fifth generation fighters because of their enhanced stealth abilities and computational power.