Plains All American, Magellan Midstream to sell part of BridgeTex for $1.44B

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) and Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) agree to collectively sell a 50% interest in BridgeTex Pipeline to OMERS, the defined benefit pension plan for municipal employees in Ontario, for ~$1.44B.

OMERS will acquire a 30% interest from PAA and a 20% stake from MMP; after closing the deal, OMERS will own a 50% interest, PAA will retain a 20% stake, and MMP will continue to operate the pipeline and own a 30% interest.

BridgeTex is a 400K bbl/day crude oil pipeline system that extends from Colorado City in west Texas to Houston, with further connectivity for BridgeTex shippers to the Texas City area; pipeline capacity is being expanded to 440K bbl/day by early 2019.