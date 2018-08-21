1-800-FLOWERS.COM expands into new gifting categories through launch of Goodsey

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) has launched Goodsey, an exciting new destination for gifting and wishing, featuring a carefully curated selection of unique items across a broad spectrum of product categories.

Goodsey is the third new brand the company has added to its growing portfolio within the past year.

"With Goodsey, we are leveraging the Celebrations platform we've built to expand rapidly into new product categories, offering shoppers a wider selection of options to help them express, connect and celebrate," said Chris McCann, Chief Executive Officer, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "We are excited to welcome Goodsey, further solidifying our position as the destination for customers to fulfill all their gifting needs."