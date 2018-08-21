Gazit Globe trims FY guidance to reflect Regency shares disposal

Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZT) now sees FY2018 economic FFO per share of NIS 3.57-NIS 3.63 compared with prior view of NIS 3.64- NIS 3.72.

The guidance was updated to reflect the earlier-than-expected disposal of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) shares, which lowered FFO share by about NIS 0.10.

Q2 economic FFO per share NIS 0.91 vs NIS 0.89 Y/Y; pro-forma FFO (excluding Regency) NIS 0.79 vs. NIS 0.71 a year ago.

Q2 same-property NOI rose 3.1% Y/Y.

Occupancy rate increased to 96.3% vs 96.1% at March 31, 2018 and 94.9% at June 30, 2017.

