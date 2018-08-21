Slow roll expected for PA sports betting

Hollywood Casino near Harrisburg in is the first casino in Pennsylvania to submit a sports betting license operation.

The license isn't expected to be approved by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board until October.

The Hollywood Casino is owned by Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and operated by Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN).

While sports betting has been rolling out quickly in some U.S. states, Height Capital Markets doesn't expect Pennsylvania to be a sports betting jackpot.

Height on the PA landscape: "We continue to expect steady but relatively slow uptake of sports betting in Pennsylvania over the next 1-2 years as companies are met with overly-burdensome costs associated with licensing and operations. Over a 2-5 year time period we continue to expect PA state lawmakers will pass legislation to adjust the gaming statute to, among other things, lower the existing 36% tax rate on sports betting operations."