Marijuana Co. preparing for launch of recreational pot market in Canada

In a update to investors on its joint venture with Global Hemp Group (OTCPK:GBHPF), Marijuana Company of America (OTCPK:MCOA) says it secured a 4,000 sq. ft. cannabis processing facility in New Brunswick in June. A biomass dryer to process flowers and leaves from participating farms will be installed by next week. The dried cannabis will be stored until legal sales start in Canada on October 17.

The company also says advanced monitoring techniques will be used to monitor the health of cannabis crops, specifically, the use of airborne drones to provide targeted field diagnostics to identify potential stresses (e.g. drought effects) on the plants.