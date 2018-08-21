MBO Holdings to reduce the outstanding shares of common stock by 427.5M shares

Beta Music Group (OTCPK:BEMG), through its operating subsidiary, Get Credit Healthy, Inc. inks an agreement with shareholders to exchange 427.5M shares of common stock for 427.5K shares of preferred stock.

This agreement will reduce the outstanding common shares by 40 percent from 1,063,547,329 to 636,047,329, reducing the total outstanding shares of common stock by at least 75%.

Elizabeth Karwowski, CEO, stated, "Our mission is to reduce the outstanding shares of common stock to under 300 million shares. This first step shows how serious we are about bringing value to our shareholders. We're working diligently to bring further reductions in the near future. On another note, I'm proud to announce that Operation 2700 is going extremely well. We continue to speak with a growing number of prospective lending partners. Last week, we demonstrated our proprietary software to five financial lending institutions. This week, we expect to demonstrate our proprietary software to an additional five financial lending institutions. We will continue to share our progress as it develops."