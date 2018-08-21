Morgan Stanley no longer rating Tesla

Morgan Stanley takes Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to a "not rated" status and pulls it prior price target.

While analyst Adam Jonas only had Tesla rated previously at Equal-weight with a $291 price target, he has been one of the most vocal sell-side analysts over the long-term disruption potential of the EV automaker and SpaceX.

The action by MS could be related to some level of participation by the investment firm in advising Tesla on its go-private evaluation, although there is no confirmation either way.