Comparable sales dazzle at TJX Companies

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) heads higher in early trading after the retailer topped even with highest analyst estimate with its Q2 report.

Comparable sales were up 6% during the quarter to triple the 2% consensus expectation. "Customer traffic was once again the primary driver of our comp store sales increases at all of our divisions as we continue to reach a very wide customer demographic," notes CEO Ernie Herrman.

Gross margin was up 40 bps to 28.9% of sales vs. 28.4% consensus.

Looking ahead, TJX expects full-year EPS of $4.83 to $4.88 vs. $4.75 to $4.83 prior and $4.86 consensus.

