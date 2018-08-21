Comparable sales dazzle at TJX Companies

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) heads higher in early trading after the retailer topped even with highest analyst estimate with its Q2 report.
Comparable sales were up 6% during the quarter to triple the 2% consensus expectation. "Customer traffic was once again the primary driver of our comp store sales increases at all of our divisions as we continue to reach a very wide customer demographic," notes CEO Ernie Herrman.
Gross margin was up 40 bps to 28.9% of sales vs. 28.4% consensus.
Looking ahead, TJX expects full-year EPS of $4.83 to $4.88 vs. $4.75 to $4.83 prior and $4.86 consensus.
Previously: TJX misses by $0.06, beats on revenue (Aug. 21)
TJX +3.31% premarket to $105.20 (all-time high).
