Barclays hires Justin Brickwood to overhaul markets electronics offerings

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) hires Justin Brickwood, formerly of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), to incorporate artificial intelligence, machine learning, and optimization techniques into the bank's Market's electronic offerings.

He takes on the newly created role of head of Markets Innovation, based in London. He will join Barclays in September and will report to Chief Innovation Officer John Stecher.

Most recently, Brickwood was head of EMEA equities electronic trading engineering, part of Goldman's equities execution services desk.

