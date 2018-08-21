Auto tariff report delayed

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says a report on auto tariffs won't be out this month as expected.

Ross noted the delay is tied to ongoing negotiations with Mexico, Canada and the European Commission.

U.S. automakers have voiced opposition to tariffs, while some foreign automakers have already shifted production plans away from the U.S. amid the skirmish.

The Trump Administration has accelerated trade talks this week in hopes of striking some deals.

