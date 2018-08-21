Harmony Gold swings to full-year loss on impairments

Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) -2.6% premarket after swinging to a full-year loss of 4.47B South African rand ($306M) for the year ended June 30 from a year-ago net profit of 362M rand (results).

HMY says it booked impairment costs worth 5.3B rand at operations such as its Tshepong mine, mainly driven by a lower gold price and cost inflation, and 669M rand due to exchange rates between the rand and the U.S. dollar.

Full-year gold production rose 13% to 1.23M oz. an all-in sustaining cost of 509K rand/kg ($1,231/oz.) while revenue rose 5.7% to 20.4B rand.

Through re-investment in the Hidden Valley mine in Papua New Guinea and the full integration of Moab Khotsong in South Africa, HMY says yearly production will be increased by 450K-500K oz. to ~1.45M oz.at an average life of mine all-in sustaining unit cost of $950/oz.