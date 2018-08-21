Analysts rave about Costco

Oppenheimer says Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is still attractive as it lifts its price target on the retailer to $250 from $210.

"We believe COST remains best positioned in our entire food and grocery coverage to deliver sustainable top- and bottom-line performance. Ongoing market share gains in the grocery category coupled with continued momentum in the company's more discretionary offerings in a still strong consumer backdrop should help to sustain a mid-single-digit type comp trajectory," writes analyst Rupesh Parikh.

"Given more difficult N-T compares, an elevated valuation, and potentially aggressive intermediate-term Street EPS forecasts," he adds.

Oppenheimer has Costco rated at Outperform.

Separately, Argus takes its price target on Costco to a Street-high $255.