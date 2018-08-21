Google Fit relaunch focuses on coaching, heart health

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) announces the new Google Fit, which focuses on two activity goals recommended by the American Heart Association and the World Health Organization.

Move Minutes are points earned for physical activities as small as taking the stairs instead of the elevator.

Heart Points are credits for each minute of moderate activity with double points for intense activities like running.

The Fit uses the sensors in a phone or watch to automatically detect the activities. Users can also select from a list of activities ranging from pilates to gardening to rack the points.

Fit will provide tips and help to adjust goals over time based on activities.

Google Fit integrates with fitness apps like Strava, Runkeeper, and MyFitnessPal.

The new Fit features will roll out this week to Android and WearOS devices with a new Google-branded wearable widely expected around the holiday season.