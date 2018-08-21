CME to streamline short-dated standard and e-mini S& 500 options strike prices

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) plans to cut the number of listed strike prices for standard and E-mini S&P 500 options, pending regulatory review.

The change will apply to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday weekly expirations that are listed after Oct. 1, 2018. It will exclude standard and E-mini S&P 500 options that expire on the third Friday of every month, as well as end-of-month and quarterly E-mini S&P 500 options.

Based on how client risk management needs have changed, CME Group will reduce the number of strikes offered by 40% while maintaining the ability to list new strikes daily should the market move. This new approach is designed to increase liquidity in the most-used strike prices as well as ensure the appropriate mix of strikes for short-term investors.

New strike listing policy: