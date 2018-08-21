Rexahn teams up with Merck on combo study in TNBC

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:RNN) will collaborate with Merck (NYSE:MRK) on a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the combination of RX-5902 and KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) who have progressed after at least one prior line of therapy.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rexahn will conduct the trial and Merck will supply product.

RX-5902 (supinoxin) is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of a protein called phosphorylated-p68 (P-68) which plays a key role in cancer progression, metastasis and tumor immunogenicity (ability to induce an immune response). It is currently being evaluated as monotherapy in a Phase 2 study in metastatic TNBC.