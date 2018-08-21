Signs of retail recovery continue

Chain store sales are buzzing along, according to the weekly read from Johnson Redbook.

Sales rose 4.7% Y/Y for the week ending on August 18 as strength with apparel was noted.

Sales are expected to increase 5.1% for the full month and be 0.8% higher than the level seen in July.

While state tax holidays have helped to boost traffic, there are also signs that underlying spending trends are improving.

