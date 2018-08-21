SoftBank leads $300M round in P2P car-sharing startup

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) leads and Toyota (NYSE:TM) participates in a $300M Series D round in peer-to-peer car-sharing platform Getaround. The round also included other existing investors.

Total funding was $103M before the investment.

Getaround is in 66 U.S. cities and will use the funds to expand in North America and around the world. Getaround also wants to develop partnerships with automakers beyond existing agreements with Toyota and Ford.

Getaround collaborates with Uber on Uber Rent in San Francisco. SoftBank is Uber’s largest shareholder.

Competitors: The P2P aspect keeps Getaround out of the same space as Uber and Lyft. The largest direct competitor is Turo with $182.4M in total funding and Daimler among its backers.