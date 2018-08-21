Jones Energy plans 1-for-20 reverse stock split

Jones Energy (JONE -9.5% ) opens sharply lower after announcing board approval of a 1-for-20 reverse stock split for its issued and outstanding Class A and Class B shares, effective after the market close on Sept. 7.

The reverse split will allow Jones to maintain its NYSE listing, which the company says will enhance its financial flexibility, provide more options for liability management and enable broader investor access.

The number of outstanding Class A shares will be reduced to ~4.9M from 98M and the number of outstanding Class B shares will be reduced to ~200K from 4.8M following the reverse split.