Audentes gene therapy AT132 nabs special FDA designation for rare muscle weakness disorder

The FDA designates Audentes Therapeutics' (BOLD -0.4% ) AT132 a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM), an inherited disorder affecting the movement of skeletal muscles. It almost exclusively occurs in males.

RMAT is akin to Breakthrough Therapy status for drugs/biologics. It provides for the accelerated review of the marketing application and more intensive guidance from the FDA on development.

AT132 also has Rare Pediatric Disease, Fast Track and Orphan Drug status in the U.S. and PRIME status in Europe.